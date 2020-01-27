ATV Task Force delivers recommendations

The state's ATV Task Force reported on its recommendations Monday after months of work.

A number of stakeholders were tasked with telling lawmakers on the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife committee how to best sustain Maine's ATV landscape.

They recommended that for state-supported trails, ATVs should be limited to 65 inches wide and 2,000 pounds to be able to be registered.

The group also recommended that registration fees need to be raised in order to fund the trails.

"It's important to the economy of Maine," said Sen. Jim Dill, D-Old Town, Senate Chair of the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife committee. "So getting this right and making sure that we have -- I think they said there's over 6,000 miles of trails. They have to be maintained, and right now they don't have the funding to maintain everything."

IFW will now take these recommendations and form a bill they see as a best fit.