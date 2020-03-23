AT&T waiving overage fees for customers

During this time of social distancing, AT&T is taking steps to keep customers connected. The Dallas-based telecommunications company announced it is waiving all voice and data overage fees nationwide, retroactive to March 13th.

AT&T also says it will not disconnect the wireless, home phone or broadband services of anyone unable to pay their bill due to coronavirus-related hardships. This grace period lasts 60 days starting from March 13th.

While AT&T has temporarily closed some of its stores, the locations in Bangor and Augusta remain open. Operating hours have been reduced to Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.