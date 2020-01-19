AP sources: Security probe targets Trump’s Russia adviser

A White House adviser on Europe and Russian issues is the target of a security-related investigation.

Two people with knowledge of the probe tell The Associated Press that Andrew Peek has been put on administrative leave.

One of those with knowledge of the probe says Peek was escorted off the White House grounds last Friday after being on the job only since November.

Peek is on leave from the National Security Council, which has declined to comment on personnel matters.

