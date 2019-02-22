AG's Office warns about Medicare scam calls

Mainers are being warned about a phone scam.

The Attorney General's Office says they've received reports of calls from individuals claiming to represent medicare.

State officials say callers ask for social security numbers, banking information, or in some cases, money.

Anyone who has fallen prey to these calls is advised to review Medicare statements carefully for the next year.

If anything questionable is on a statement, call 1-800-MEDICARE immediately.

If you think you have experienced a Medicare scam, contact the Consumer Protection Hotline at 626-8849 or send an email to consumer. mediation@maine.gov.

