UPDATE: AG's Office investigating officer involved shooting in Medford

Police say there was an officer-involved shooting in Medford, Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, a 40-year-old man was shot. His name is not being released at this time.

Police say, Chief Deputy, Todd Lyford, of the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office tried to stop the man who had arrest warrants against him.

We're told a low-speed chase ensued, and Milo Police Chief Damien Pickel was called in to help.

The officers followed the vehicle to a residence on Partridge Lane, a private road off Medford Center Road, and that's when authorities say an armed confrontation happened.

We do not know which officer shot the man.

"The 40-year-old man is receiving medical treatment at the Bangor hospital neither officer was injured. As in any involved use of deadly force the Attorney Generals Office is investigating with the assistant of the State Police, the Sheriff's Office, and Milo Police Department."

We do not know the extent of the man's injuries as no further information is being released at this time.

We'll continue to update this story when more information becomes available.