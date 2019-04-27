AG's Office identifies Medford man involved in officer involved shooting

The Maine Attorney General’s Office has now identified the man involved in Friday's officer-involved shooting in Medford.

We're told 40-year-old, Douglas Hazen of Medford is in critical condition at a Bangor hospital.

On Friday, authorities said Piscataquis County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Todd Lyford tried to pull over Hazen who had arrest warrants against him. Police said when Hazen didn’t pull over, a low-speed chase ensued, and Milo Police Chief Damien Pickel joined the pursuit.

The officers followed the vehicle to a residence on Partridge Lane and that's when authorities said an armed confrontation took place. At this time, it's unclear which officer shot the man.