AG's Office finds deputies justified with regard to 2017 shooting in Madison

The Attorney General's Office says police were justified in the shooting death of a man in Madison in July 2017.

51-year-old Carroll Tuttle, Jr. was shot by Somerset County deputies.

The deputies involved are Chief Deputy James Ross, who has since retired, Detective Michael Ross, and Deputy Joseph Jackson.

In the hours before his death, Tuttle shot and killed his wife, son, and neighbor.

52-year-old Lori Hayden 25-year-old Dustin Tuttle were killed at their family home on Russell Road.

Their neighbor, 57-year-old Michael Spaulding, was shot and killed at his home across the street.

Carroll Tuttle, Jr. also shot 57-year-old Harvey Austin who survived.