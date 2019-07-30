AFS-USA Dirigo Maine Exchange Program

AFS-USA Dirigo Maine is an part of an international organization that provides exchange programs for high school aged students. Programs can be for a summer, school semester, or the academic year. We are always looking for families to host students for the school year, normally the end of August to the end of June.

The first group of students arrive on August 9th. These students have all been placed. Students are not scheduled to leave their home country until host family have completed the application and background check, and the students have been placed. Some students will also arrive in September. The deadline to apply to be a host family for them is August 16th.

The program was founded by the American Field Service ambulance drivers after World War I and continues today to honor their legacy. Their mission was to help prevent future conflicts through cultural exchanges and education. Each year, international students from more than 80 countries are hosted in programs in more than 50 countries. The AFS programs are made possible by the work of more than 4,400 volunteers in the U.S. and 50,000 worldwide.