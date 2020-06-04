ACLU of Maine calling on law enforcement to protect First Amendment rights during President’s visit

American Civil Liberties Union Maine is calling on law enforcement to protect the First Amendment rights of protestors during the President's trip.

This also rings true for journalists.

The ACLU of Maine sent a letter to Piscataquis county officials and Governor Mills.

The legal director says government officials, including President Trump, can learn a lot from what is happening on the streets across the country.

"People in Maine have the right to protest the government and that is especially true when they're trying to make their views known to the President. Unfortunately, the President and his supporters have shown a shocking disregard for the health and rights of protests. We are hoping and expecting that Maine law enforcement is going to do a much better job.," Zachary Heiden, Legal Director, ACLU of Maine said.

Here is where you can read the full letter- https://www.aclumaine.org/sites/default/files/trump_visit_piscataquis_officials_1.pdf

