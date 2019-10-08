AAA offers free winter car check ups, advice

Did you know October is Car Care Month?

AAA Northern New England offered folks in the area a free vehicle maintenance check up at their Bangor location Tuesday.

Folks were able to get the experts eyes on their vehicles ahead of the winter months.

"Tire pressure should be checked monthly," said Kyle Snyder, AAA Northern New England. "As we head into October, November every 10° drop you see a two PSI decrease in your tires, so it's really important that you are checking your tires. Your tread depth. You know people don't check to see how good your tires are it's really important for stopping distance especially in bad weather - whether it's snow, ice or rain."

He also says car batteries should be replaced every 4-5 years. Many people neglect having them replaced and end up stranded, with a dead vehicle on a cold day.