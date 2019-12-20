Traveling for the holiday? Officials say be prepared for crowded highways and airports

If you plan on traveling this holiday season, you’ll have plenty of company on the roads.

AAA says more than 115 million people will travel from December 21st through January 1st.

That is the most since AAA began keeping track in 2000.

We're told more than 4.5 million people will be traveling in New England alone.

95% of them will be on the road.

So prepare for crowded highways and airports.

While on the road, watch your speed and make space for other cars.

"You want to try and have space to either the left or the right of you so that if something does happen, you have an escape route hopefully to maneuver around that,” explained AAA spokesman, Christopher Hill. “The one thing as drivers that we never want to do is to cause another driver to change their speed or position. Doing that is not only going to upset that person but it's a general indication that we as drivers have failed to yield the right of way."

AAA expects gas prices to drop before the New Year.

But, it will likely be higher than last December’s national average of $2.37 per gallon.

