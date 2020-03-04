A year after plane crashes at Presque Isle airport, NTSB continues to investigate

A year after a United Express Plane landed in deep snow off the runway at Presque Isle International Airport, the exact cause of what happened still hasn't been released.

A preliminary report from the NTSB shortly after the incident said the plane landed between runway one and the taxiway in light to moderate snow.

The report states it was the second attempt at landing.

One of two pilots on board and two of the 28 passengers were injured.

According to the airport director, the final report is still being worked on.

Scott Wardwell, Director of Presque Isle Airport, said, "The NTSB has been very busy this year with the Boeing 737 Max issue and actually our lead investigator for our incident was also heavily involved with the investigation of the 737 Max Ethiopia crash."

We're told the final report can take up to 19 months to be completed.

The FAA as stated once the report is done, it will continue to work with the airport to ensure safe and efficient operation.