A worm for a pet

The Maine Discovery Museum gave kids the chance to make squirmy new friends Sunday afternoon.

A lot of parents now have new pets in their homes- worms.

"Make a Wormery" brought out families and kiddos of all ages to the art room to create their own home for their new pet.

It's a fun time for kids but, it's also a learning experience according to Trudi Plummer of Maine Discovery Museum.

“The best part is getting your hands in actual dirt, that's really fun for children. Just kinda playing with it, scoping it, sprinkling it. We had dirt, we had sand, we had sawdust. So that was a really fun kind of sensory experience. And then of course it's a live animal. To us grown-ups it's just a little slimy worm, but, it's still a life and a creature and that is very exciting for children," said Plummer.

The museum has multiple events scheduled for this summer.