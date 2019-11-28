A warm Thanksgiving meal was served at the Masonic Lodge in Hermon today

It was all about the turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and pie in Hermon today.

Most of the thanksgiving classics you'd find at your own tables were served at the Masonic Lodge.

It was an opportunity for folks in the area to stop in for a free meal.

Organizers say they love opening up their doors every year to cook for hundreds of people.

"It's the backbone of Masonry, it's giving back to the community. Ten years ago, Brother Gould came up with an idea to have a free community dinner, so ten years later we're carrying it on. We want to make it so anybody can come, all you have to bring is a smile and an appetite and we're going to do the rest” Says event organizer, Rick Spreng.

Last year more than 4-hundred people headed out to the masonic lodge for a warm Thanksgiving meal.