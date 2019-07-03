A walker parade was held in Bangor

Folks at a senior living facility in Bangor found a fun way today to celebrate Independence Day.

A walker parade was held at the Phillips-Strickland House.

Those who took part decorated their walkers and canes as they walked around the activity room.

They also dressed up in holiday themed red, white, and blue outfits.

"The importance is letting our residents feel involved in the community in a small way. Here inside, we're going to do our own parade. Just important to live in America and be free and thankful for what our troops have done for us so we can be free and do our fun things."

There was also music, snacks, and an ice cream social for folks to enjoy.

