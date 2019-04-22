A walk for autism

Sunday April 28th is the Annual Walk for autism.

People can register in five locations around the state, including Bangor.

It's hosted by the Autism Society of Maine.

It brings those together in support of those with autism, while fundraising to support programs that improve the quality of life of those individuals and their families.

Frank Spinney from the Autism Society of Maine, is imploring folks to make the most of this social space.

"We want kids to come. We want families to come. But, the biggest thing is for families to be able to connect. Connect with each other so they have the support and connect with their community, and connect with supports they may not know that are out there. I mean, that is really what this is all about is getting families the support they need and learning about their community," said Spinney.

It's the largest fundraiser for the Autism Society of Maine.

Online registration is underway.

For more information visit a-s-m online dot org.

