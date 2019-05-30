A volunteer breakfast was held at a Bangor Church this morning

The Attic Thrift Store in Bangor provides a lot of support to All Saints Catholic School.

To show their appreciation, a breakfast was held at St. Mary's Church this morning.

Volunteers were acknowledged for their hard work and dedication to service.

"We have about a hundred volunteers, parents and community members and parishioners in our church. They give their time, there's no money involved. They come in and volunteer, they take donations from our parish and our parents and then they unpack them, price them, put them out on the floor and sell them"

To learn more about "The Attic Thrift Store" or explore volunteer opportunities, call 945-5523.

