A total of five deaths from COVID-19 now reported in Maine

A person has died from COVID-19 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta, marking the first death reported by MaineGeneral Health, and bring the total number of virus related deaths in the state to five.

The other deaths reported include three in Cumberland County, and one in York County.

According to hospital officials, another person with the disease is hospitalized at that facility and a third patient was transferred to a different hospital due to their need for a higher level of care.

Tuesday morning the Maine CDC reported that there have now been 303 Mainers who have tested positive for the virus.

68 of those have recovered.

A total of 57 people are currently hospitalized.

Still showing with the largest number of patients with the illness are Cumberland and York counties.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers by county:

Androscoggin: 11

Cumberland: 169

Franklin: 2

Kennebec: 12

Knox: 5

Lincoln: 8

Oxford: 9

Penobscot: 12

Sagadahoc: 7

Somerset: 1

Waldo: 2

York: 59

6 counties have yet to be identified.

