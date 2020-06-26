A third party alerted Maine State Police to a data breach

A third party, Netsential, notified Maine State Police on Friday of a data breach to the Maine Information and Analysis Center or MIAC.

Maine State Police were told the data breach could have included information from the MIAC.

The agency then notified its partners with recommendations on mitigation measures.

The MIAC has been working to assess the extent of the data breach with state, local, and federal partners, including the FBI Houston Field Office, which is actively investigating this incident.