A small Old Town business is giving the gift of "Maine" this season

There are many things that are uniquely Maine, like Moxie, blueberry jam, or Needhams.

A small business in Old Town is making sure anyone can get a "Box of Maine."

It all started when Daniel Finnemore's father moved out of Maine.

Finnemore says, "He couldn't get his favorite foods like red hot dogs and whoopie pies and Uncle Henry magazines."

So he decided to send his father a Box of Maine, and that box launched a business.

Finnemore says, "Our customers, they go on boxofmaine.com, and they can pick and choose the items and customize it to who they're sending it to."

You can choose from 80 Maine products from 40 businesses across the state.

Finnemore says, "We offer free shipping all over the country. We even have customers that send it to military overseas."

The elves in this workshop are packaging hard to make sure all orders are fulfilled.

Finnemore says, "December 17th is the last day to order, and we will ship them out so that your Box of Maine arrives and goes under the Christmas tree just in time."

He says, "I really think that we've done a great job at packaging up what makes Maine the way life should be."

Box of Maine is also paying it forward.

They're giving one dollar from every box sold to a different Maine non-profit every month.

This month is Hope for Homeless.

To learn more or to order a Box of Maine, you can visit boxofmain.com.