A showbiz legend will make an appearance in Bangor this weekend

A Showbiz legend is coming to Bangor this Saturday.

John Davidson will be performing in the Hollywood Casino's Lancaster Room.

John produced a dozen albums over a twelve-year span in the 60's and 70's.

He's also hosted several TV shows.

"Having somebody like John Davidson who has performed all over the world, who has been on TV in so many capacities and who has the ability to not just stand in front of people and sing songs that he wrote, but to be able to connect with the audience on sort of an intimate level is a rarity. He's a singer, a songwriter, he's a storyteller and he's bringing his one-man show to Hollywood Casino right here in Bangor", Says spokesperson Dan Cashman.

Tickets are twenty-five dollars and are available online at Johndavidson.com.

You can also buy them at the door.