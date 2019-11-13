Senior health fair held in Bucksport Wednesday

A health fair was held for seniors in Bucksport Wednesday.

The Bucksport Regional Health Center hosted it.

There were twenty-five vendors, fitness demonstrations, food tastings and prizes as well.

"We have a lot of screenings, we have vascular screenings, skin cancer checks, blood pressure and blood glucose checks. We have all sorts of vendors here from different organizations who are showcasing all the wonderful things they do. Like local classes for bone builders and senior fitness that we have right here in Bucksport that a lot of people don't know about, and they're free classes," said Health Educator, Jessica Richards.

Bucksport police were also there to dispose of medications not being used.