A scavenger hunt is taking place in Bangor

Playing a game while exploring a city, that's what's being offered in Bangor.

Downtown Bangor Partnership teamed up with the Maine Highlands to put up twenty-three murals around the city.

Then they added a scavenger hunt element.

Snap a picture of yourself with five different murals and post them to Instagram during the month of July.

That enters you in a drawing for a pair of tickets to a waterfront concert of your choice.

"Downtown Bangor has a lot of wonderful cultural assets in addition to being a great place for shopping and dining. We wanted to create something that we can freshen up on an annual basis that will cause people to come down here and take part in the temporary installation but also begin to fall in love with the permanent features that we have here."

For more information on this event or how to get a map of the murals, visit downtownbangor.com