A reptile show in Orono brings kids up close to some exotic animals

Rainforest Reptile Shows does performances all around the country.

Engaging with the public, and offering, a rare experience for kids.

"Were an educational based program. Where we go out and we teach about habitats of the world. We teach about the animals that live there and we teach you about their interaction with humans and the necessity to have these particular animals within our life," said Joan Gallagher of Rainforest Reptile Shows.

All of the animals at Rainforest Reptile Shows, we're rescued from poor conditions.

"If you have pets, make sure they're legal. And all these animals you're gonna see in this program we're seizures and confiscations. That's why we're teaching people about them. About their habitats and things like that," said Michael Ralbovsky.

"The families really enjoy it because they're seeing unique animals that they may have been afraid of before they had the opportunity to get up and look at them close and personal," said Gallagher.

If you'd like more information you can visit rainforestreptileshows.com.