A Bangor program is helping mothers struggling with addiction

A residential program in Bangor wants mothers struggling with addiction to know there's help available.

Infinity House is just one of the programs offered by Wellspring.

Pregnant women and mothers of kids under 6 can get help in this setting while living with their children.

Room and board fees are based on ability to pay, removing a barrier for moms in recovery.

The maximum fee to live at infinity house is just 10 dollars per day.

"Any mom that's out there now struggling, to know that we are here. And if you're ready, we're ready to take you in and we will help. We will help you get your life on track."

Other programs offered by Wellspring include a detox program, and recovery houses for men and women.

To learn more about how you can find help for yourself or someone you know who's struggling with substance use go to wellspring s-a dot org.

