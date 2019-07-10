A pile of railroad ties catches fire in Hermon

A pile of railroad ties caught fire in Hermon Wednesday evening.

Two people walking on the tracks spotted smoke and called in the fire around 5 p.m.

Crews from multiple departments arrived on scene and were able to keep the fire from spreading into the surrounding trees.

There is no word on a cause.

"So they're creosote soaked and they're also packed pretty tightly so that can hold the heat in pretty good so we've got a mini excavator coming in and the railroad is also sending a bucket truck in as well that's going to be able to pull that stuff apart that way we can get more water and foam on it. Cool it down so we don't have any reignitions," said Lt. Byron Ouellette of the Hermon Fire Department.

No one was injured and there's no damage to the rail line.