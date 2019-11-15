A panel discussion was held today at U-Maine on a trip to Mount Everest

Mount Everest is known for having some of the world's most unpredictable and severe weather...

Folks gathered in Orono to hear first-hand experiences from six U-Maine explorers.

The goal of the discussion was to help people better understand climate change and water availability.

They also discussed the role humans play in one of the world's most extreme environments...

“Right now the only information we have for these very high elevation areas comes from models. We want to find out if these models are making good predictions. So, we conducted all sorts of activities and placed automatic weather stations and drilled ice cores, did water and snow sampling, lake coring, looked for what sort of biology is at these high elevations and then some very detailed mapping." Says Director of the Climate Change Institute, Pay Mayewski.

Items from the expedition were in display, including a drill used to secure the highest ice core in the world.

