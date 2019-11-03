A night of homeless in Knox County to raise awareness, money

A Knox County organization is raising awareness about homelessness by asking people to become homeless for a night.

The effort also collects money to help those in need.

The Knox County Homeless Coalition is holding the 2nd Annual One Night Without A Home on November 8-9, 2019 on the Camden Village Green.

The night begins at 6 p.m. Friday and runs through 6 a.m. Saturday.

The goal is to raise awareness through solidarity of the issues surrounding homelessness both locally and globally.

This fundraiser challenge supports the work of Knox County Homeless Coalition - serving Knox, Waldo and part of Lincoln Counties.

To donate or create/join a team visit the crowdrise page: crowdrise.com/1night2019.