A new wagon is putting joy on children's faces as they battle a tough time

A wagon ride is helping local children smile while they battle a tough time in the hospital.

It's called a Brady Buggy.

Young patients can hook their IV's on the back of the wagon to get out of their room and move around a little more freely.

One is already being used at Lafayette Family Cancer Center in Brewer.

Folks with the Elks Lodge worked to collect money to buy two more.

"When we contacted them a year ago, to see items that they needed like craft items and things like that, this was one of their big wish items. So we bought one a year ago and this year at Christmas time we did the Christmas shopping for them. We were able to raise the money and have it from all the members here and able to raise it and purchase two of them." Says Karen Cullen, the Chairman at Maine Children’s Cancer Program.

If you would like to help donate for a Brady Buggy, you can contact the Cancer Center.