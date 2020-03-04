A new vinyl records store has opened up in Bangor

Bangor, Maine (WABI)- A new business in downtown Bangor is giving a boost to vinyl records.
The Vinyl Canteen is now open on Central Street.
You can find a wide variety of musical genres.
The owner will soon add a café as part of the store as well.
"I taught electronics in a public vocational school and I wanted to keep going with electronics because it's a real hobby of mine. The vinyl just seemed to be the right thing to do because vinyl's are coming back strong and I get to play with the electronics and support the local community as far as the love for vinyl," said owner, Christopher Tierney.
The store is currently open from 2 to 8 pm, seven days a week.
The hours will change once the café opens.
To learn more, check out "Vinyl Canteen" on Facebook.