A new vinyl records store has opened up in Bangor

A new business in downtown Bangor is giving a boost to vinyl records.

The Vinyl Canteen is now open on Central Street.

You can find a wide variety of musical genres.

The owner will soon add a café as part of the store as well.

"I taught electronics in a public vocational school and I wanted to keep going with electronics because it's a real hobby of mine. The vinyl just seemed to be the right thing to do because vinyl's are coming back strong and I get to play with the electronics and support the local community as far as the love for vinyl," said owner, Christopher Tierney.

The store is currently open from 2 to 8 pm, seven days a week.

The hours will change once the café opens.

To learn more, check out "Vinyl Canteen" on Facebook.