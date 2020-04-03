A new pop up factory is manufacturing masks for healthcare workers

Personal protective equipment for healthcare workers in constant demand around the state.

But one Midcoast man is looking to make a difference.

Michael Mullins created a new pop-up factory in Camden that is taking in volunteers to help sew and put together surgical masks and other P-P-E.

More people are learning that the materials for those masks are the same as every day items around your home.

Mullins says they've accepted donations of different fabrics and even certain kinds of bed sheets.

He says he came up with the idea when he was out of the country.

“I was stuck in Mexico when my friends wedding was canceled and I was thinking I can’t believe I’m going to come back to the United States and what if I have to quarantine? Am I going to sit at home and do nothing? And I just came up with this idea which I thought was great cause it would give me a way to be involved and give a lot of people in the community a way to be involved," said Mullins.

If you'd like to donate materials or would information on volunteering, you can visit Midcoast Pop-up on Facebook.