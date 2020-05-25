A new look for Memorial Day events amid Coronavirus restrictions

It may look a little different, but the sentiment is the same.

Most Memorial Day events around the state had to be modified, many done virtually over Facebook Live.

In Belfast, the local VFW is keeping up with tradition in an un-traditional way.

Beginning with a smaller ceremony at the VFW and ending at the nearby Grove Cemetery.

"Well, we've had lots of separation. The set up is different. We're not in our normal spots," said Anthony Kimble, Post Commander of Belfast VFW.

They say the occasion is too important not to gather.

"A soldier dies twice, once on the battlefield and once when their name is never spoken again. So being able to come out here and have a remembrance of Memorial Day, we are making an effort not to forget. They will be remembered and will not be forgotten," said Kimble.

On Friday, the Patriot Riders of Maine laid out flags by the graves of every service member.

"We wanted to make sure that all of the veterans that are buried here were receiving the due honors that they get. We went through and placed flags. We started in the upper corner, worked out way down, went row by row," said Tammy Sweetland of Patriot Riders Maine Chapter 5.

A total of 811 flags have been laid out across the cemetery.

"I think we have to celebrate. And I think it shows a great responsibility, and it shows that we can do things safely. And yet do things the right way and continue our traditions," said Eric Sanders, Mayor of Belfast.