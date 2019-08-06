A new carved bench was carved during Monday's summer street party in Belfast

Belfast has a new carved wooden bench next to town hall, and it was all done with a chainsaw.

Local artist Pasco Grove brought two large wooden blocks from an old storm damaged tree to downtown Belfast yesterday during the summer street party.

He then got to work carving with his chainsaw until he had a new bench with two detailed mermaids on either end.

"It's really more or less a hobby. I make chainsaw carvings, and I've been doing it for about 17 years or so. And I've got stuff scattered all over the place. Really, it's just something I enjoy doing. And if I can make a little money on the side, great," said the artist Pasco Grove.

If you're looking to have him create something for you, you can email him at Pasco.Grove@gmail.com.