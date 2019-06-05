A new Benjamin's Pub opens in Bangor

An old favorite spot for many on Franklin Street in Bangor is back open again after being closed for years.

We were there Wednesday evening for the grand opening of Benjamin's Pub.

It was an exciting moment for owners Richard and Mandy Clark as they cut the ribbon.

Richard was a manager at the old Benjamin's from 1998 to 2000.

He says even though it's been reopened a few times over the last 20 years, he's always had a connection to the place.

The couple jumped at the chance to bring back the Bangor legend when they saw the space was up for lease.

"It's a lot bigger from than it looks from the street, first of all, so there's plenty of room down here. Also, I think the micro brews have really taken over the city and I think they're great, I really do, but down here we're sticking to mostly domestics, American-style, domestic beers, domestic, pub-style food. Although, trying the new things downtown I strongly encourage that," said owner Richard Clark.

The Clarks say they are putting their own spin on the place.

They'll be serving up pub food, and they even have an old school arcade game.