A look back at prohibition in Maine as we begin 2020

Welcome to 2020.

Some rang in this decade with a nod to the glizty-Great Gatsby-era, the roaring '20s.

One of the biggest headlines of that decade 100 years ago was prohibition, which Maine had a big part of.

"Fashion was in a boom. The automobile was exploding," said Matt Bishop, Bangor Historical Society.

And the sale of alcohol was about to be prohibited. Maine had a major role in prohibition in the country.

"We prohibited alcohol as a nation, but the story goes back to 1851. Maine was the first dry state, and we prohibited the manufacturing and consumption of alcohol. It wouldn't be too long until Maine when we had an example of itself in the Portland rum riots where people actually thought that the mayor of Portland was hiding alcohol in his basement," said Bishop.

Strict liquor laws called the Maine Law were adopted by Portland Mayor Neal Dow leading up to nationwide prohibition in early January 1920.

"A lot of people thought prohibition was a solution to the crime, corruption, kind of basic social issues. They thought they would be the solution, if you got rid of alcohol all of these would be solved. Standing back from the historian side of things, it's like, yeah, roaring '20s, The Great Gatsby, these long tables, tons of champagne flowing everywhere, and that was the heart of prohibition that we assume. It was definitely in the under-circles," said Bishop.

Including here in Bangor.

At The Tarratine on 81 Park Street, stepping into the building is like stepping back in time.

"The Tarrantine is a full-functioning event space. We have three floors inside and a rooftop balcony. The place was built in 1907," said Kelsey Chandler, manager.

It was founded by 31 wealthy Bangorians, including Hannibal Hamlin.

"It was a millionaire social club, so really the elite members of Bangor were coming here to celebrate," said Chandler.

The beautiful building is full of history.

"That's my favorite part about working here. This club was open for a long time. It was a members only club. A lot of people who grew up in the area have driven by but have never come in. So when Bob and Tricia Quirk bought it and opened it back up to the public, they opened it up so people could come in and experience it," said Chandler.

Including the prohibition locker room.

"During prohibition, each member had their own locker," said Chandler.

Really giving dinner and event guests here at The Tarrantine a taste of what it may have felt like in Bangor in the '20s.

"This place is really a place that you can dress up in downtown Bangor and not feel a little bit out of place. You really feel like you're a apart of the ritz in the 1920s. It's that feel, too. People kind of sparkle and show up and dress up, and it's fun," said Chandler.

"It's a fun decade to talk about. It's not the '00s or the teens, it's the roaring '20s again, and history will decide and tell us how our roaring '20s faired against the 19-roaring-20s," said Bishop.

You can join the Bangor Historical Society for their '20s themed speakeasy.

It's February 29th at the Lucerne Inn.

They'll be celebrating their 156th year in Roaring '20s style.

Guests are encouraged to dress the part.