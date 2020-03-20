A look at the Bangor business making Maine's bicentennial memorabilia

As we continue to celebrate our state's bicentennial we stopped by the Bangor business making the memorabilia.

The Advertising Specialists of Maine have been making branded merchandise for almost 35 years.

Owner Stefani Berkey says they applied for and were appointed as exclusive merchandise partners to the Maine Bicentennial Commission.

She says last year they began getting their products ready.

In July they went live online and the bicentennial coins, mugs, t-shirts and more started flying off the shelves.

"It's been an incredible experience for us and we've sent out thousands of products to all over the country and even to the U.K. So, it's very exciting and we've had a very good time with it. It's been quite an honor for us to be chosen," she said.

Their most popular product is the coin.

The first one was given to the governor in November.

Wholesale orders for resale are also available.

Go to tasom.com or maine200.org to order.