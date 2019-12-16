Local federal credit union will serve up hot cocoa for good cause

If you'd like a nice mug of hot chocolate this Friday that supports a good cause, Brewer Federal Credit Union is the place to be.

They're hosting Cocoa for a Cause.

They say folks can stop in any of their branches, and there will be a hot chocolate bar set up.

It will have all of the hot cocoa favorite toppings plus baked treats.

It's not only to warm up, but it's also to help end hunger in Maine.

David DeFroscia, Brewer Federal Credit Union President/CEO, said, "Donations received are distributed back into the communities from where they were donated. So, anybody coming in to help us out Friday can know that their donations are going back into communities where they live and work."

Cocoa for a Cause will be going on all day this Friday at all Brewer Federal Credit Union locations from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.