A local family's Christmas in July party helps donate to Somerset Humane Society

Melinda Mckechnie from Fairfield, and her three sisters began Christmas in July originally as a fun family gathering, and to remember their mother Sandy.

"She loves Christmas, and she loved family. So in order to get everybody together as busy as they are with Christmas. We try to do this in July because that's where we can get the whole family together with all the kids who are free and available from school," said one of Sandy's daughters, April Bunker.

It was the best of summer and Christmas rolled into one party. But no Christmas party would be complete without some good deeds.

"I started volunteering a couple of times at the Humane Society and saw all the needs they needed. So instead of the children bringing gifts for the gift swap for themselves, I offered to have them bring donations for the humane society," said Melinda Mckechnie.

"It's important because as a small organization we're non profit. We run off this stuff and it's important to us that the community is supporting us and they wanna help us out and donate so much," said Mikayla Sproul of the Somerset Humane Society.

The Humane Society was stocked with plenty of food, blankets and other necessities for the animals.

