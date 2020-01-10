A lifetime of service: Galen Cole dies at age of 94

One of Bangor's most well known veterans and philanthropists passed away last night, surrounded by his family.

Galen Cole joined the Army at the age of 19 during in World War II.

He earned a Purple Heart after he was wounded in an attack that killed several of his comrades.

After the death of his father, Galen Cole took over the family business "Cole Express" and always dreamed of owning a transportation museum.

He did just that in the 1980's when he bought the land on Perry Road in Bangor.

What started as a collection of a few of the family company's trucks grew to be a place that would house history for generations to come.

Through the Galen Cole Family Foundation, he dedicated his life to teaching children about the country's military history.

His walking stick program guaranteed that all veterans were honored for their service.

A memorial service will be held on January 25th at the Anah Shrine on Broadway in Bangor.

Galen Cole was 94.