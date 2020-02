Firefighters from several fire departments worked to put out a fire at the Gorham house, an assisted living facility in Gorham.

One person was hurt and another was transported to Maine Medical Center for smoke inhalation and burns.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 10:30 Friday night. Crews from Westbrook, Windham, Standish, Scarborough, and Gorham all responded.

The fire started after a lamp fell onto a resident's bed.