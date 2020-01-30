A kindhearted second grader is on a mission to help hungry kids.

Dorian Pillsbury, a student at Brewer Community School, made a tasty delivery today.

He dropped off snacks for students at his school which is all part of his fundraiser.

Dorian and his mom, Lisa Liberatore, worked with the owner of Witchy Decor to create a special scented candle to sell.

Part of the proceeds will go toward buying snacks to give to local schools within ten miles.

"I saw some other kids in my class who didn't really have a lot. Then I wanted to help beat that and help those children and everybody within 10 miles. Old Town, Orono, anybody who possibly needs snacks" says 2nd grader Dorian Pillsbury.

To learn more about Dorian's story, or if you'd like to donate...

Visit witchydecor/fundraiser.