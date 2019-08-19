A horse graces the Waterville Opera House stage for the first time since 1937

The Waterville Opera House had quite the visitor Monday.

Kevin Crane, Intuitive Horseman and Star the Dancing Horse were on stage practicing for the Variety! Show coming up in October.

We're told this is the first time a horse is performing at the Waterville Opera House since 1937.

The show is a fundraiser for the Opera House, Waterville Creates!, and the Maine Film Center.

"We're trying to highlight each aspect of the arts in Waterville, ranging from the performing arts, the visual arts, the literary arts, so there's really going to be something for everyone here," said Vice President of Waterville Creates! Patricia King.

Tickets are available online at WatervilleCreates.org/variety.