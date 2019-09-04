Movie goers get special preview of "It Chapter Two"

A horror film based on a book by Stephen King will be on the big screen Thursday for select moviegoers.

But some lucky people in Bangor got to see it Tuesday night.

Stephen King's Rock and Roll Station WKIT gave away more than 200 tickets to see the special showing of "It Chapter Two."

The film and the book take place in the fictional Derry, Maine but some say it looks all too familiar.

Jen Hansen, Promotions Director, said, "Bangor is Derry. I think the standpipe, I think the Paul Bunyan statue is there. Ya know, it's just Bangor to us. But for everyone else, this Derry to them. So, it's very exciting to see it on the big screen."

The movie opens to the public Thursday for early previews and Friday nationwide.