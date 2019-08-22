A historic building in Winterport will soon be hosting events

Crooked Steeple Hall has stood in Winterport since 1850.

There's plenty of history behind this iconic building.

Now, it's being turned into an event hall.

Weddings, anniversaries, birthday parties and more will take place there.

"Any non-profit located in Winterport can host an event here, free of charge, as long as there's nothing else going on. In addition to that, non-profits outside of Winterport, I'm allocating one day a month that anybody that needs to host a meeting or wants to have a function, they can do that here free of charge." Says owner, Katrina Petersen.

There's an open house scheduled for Thursday night, September 5th from 6 to 8.

For more information visit crookedsteeplehall.com.