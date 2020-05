Take a selfie for science.

That's what a group of researchers at the University of Maine are asking people to do.

Assistant Professor of Psychology Mollie Ruben would like you to snap two selfies.

Take one with your mask and one without and send it her way.

It's all about learning the social-psychological factors in perceptions of masks.

If you would like to take part here is a link.

umaine.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_dpuqyWqam6GYh4F