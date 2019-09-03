A golf tournament will be held this Saturday to support a great cause

The first ever Bogey Memorial Golf Tournament will take place this weekend in Pittsfield to support a great cause.

The event is to honor a dog named Bogey.

It's Saturday, September 7th, at J.W. Parks Golf Course.

Registration is at 8 am with a shotgun start at 9.

Bogey served as the golf course mascot for more than 14 years.

"He was a yellow lab, and he was part of the J.W. Parks Golf Course. He belonged to them, but he was always on the course. If there was a tournament, he was playing. He just loved the members and ran beside the golf carts." Says Sherry Davis, CEO of the Bogey Memorial Fund.

All proceeds will be donated to the Bangor and Somerset Humane Societies.

To learn more, visit the Bogey Memorial Fund Facebook Page.