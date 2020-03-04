A fundraiser will be held this Friday to Benefit the Bangor Homeless Shelter

Some special bowls can help those in need.

The Student Council and Art Department at Center Drive School in Orrington has organized an empty bowls spaghetti supper.

The bowls will be on display for folks to claim during the event at the school.

All funds raised will benefit the Bangor Homeless Shelter.

"The students from kindergarten through 8th grade have been working all year long, making their own ceramic bowls. They have designed them, created them, fired them, glazed them, and painted them. There are about four hundred bowls," said English Language Arts Teacher, Chandra Cote.

"It's good because we can help the community and help people that aren't as fortunate as us,"

"It really gets the community involved, and it shows that we are doing something for the community and it makes us feel like good people," said Student Council Members Sophia and Noah.

The event runs from 5-7pm on Friday, March 6th.

It's free of charge but donations are greatly appreciated.