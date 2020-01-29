A fun way to support local food drives is taking place tonight

If you're looking for some fun this evening, there's something in Brewer that also benefits a great cause.

G-Force Adventures is holding its third annual food drive this evening.

If you bring in non-perishable food items, you can play laser tag, archery tag, and more for free.

This runs until 9pm tonight and benefits the Food Bank in Brewer, O-H-I, and P.A.W.S.

"This time of the year, people forget that the food shelters need food. After the holidays, the shelves get empty because people forget. So this event is there to help fill the food shelves for not just the people but pets as well" said Brian Plavnick, CEO at G-Force Adventures.

They're also introducing axe throwing tonight.

The Mayor of Brewer, Jerry Goss, was the lucky one who got to throw the first axe.