Flag ceremony and barbecue held at UMaine Friday

U-Maine has been honoring veterans all week.

A flag ceremony and community barbecue was held Friday on the Orono campus.

The army and navy ROTC raised the flags in front of Fogler Library.

The hope is for folks to realize everyone should be actively involved in our democracy.

"We're trying to say to our students, our faculty and our staff that the constitutional freedoms we enjoy, the constitutional rights we enjoy, they're thanks to the people serving in the military. We want people to understand that this is not a bystander activity, we all have to be involved in the democracy in which we live," said Vice President of Student Life Robert Dana.

Live music was provided by a combat veteran and U-Maine student.