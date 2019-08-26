A fire destroyed a barn in Clinton over the weekend

A fire that destroyed a barn and an attached apartment in Clinton Saturday night left several people without a home.

First responders were called to Bellsqueeze Road around 6:30 p.m.

No animals were injured in the fire.

They have been taken to various barns throughout the area.

"Me and my wife saw that there was a round bale on fire in the storage area over here. When we went to go check it out, we realized that the round bales were on fire, and we couldn't put them out. After we tried fighting them and getting them out, I had my wife call 9-1-1, and then we got family and the horses and everybody out, me and my wife did. That's pretty much what happened," said owner Corbin Penney.

To learn more about how to help, visit their Facebook page at Starlight Stables.